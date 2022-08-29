BSC receives $1M Osher Foundation endowment

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Bismarck State College has received a $1 million endowment funded by the Bernard Osher Foundation.
The institute offers adult noncredit humanities classes, learning opportunities and events with a goal of building a sense of community.
It's one of 125 Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes across the U.S. funded by the San Francisco-based foundation started in 1977 by businessman and community leader Bernard Osher. The foundation seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.
BSC must maintain 500 members in the institute annually to receive the endowment. It ended the 2021-22 membership year with 525 members.
For more information, go to bismarckstate.edu/OLLI or call 701-224-5600.