 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC receives $1M Osher Foundation endowment

  • 0

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Bismarck State College has received a $1 million endowment funded by the Bernard Osher Foundation.

The institute offers adult noncredit humanities classes, learning opportunities and events with a goal of building a sense of community.

It's one of 125 Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes across the U.S. funded by the San Francisco-based foundation started in 1977 by businessman and community leader Bernard Osher. The foundation seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.

BSC must maintain 500 members in the institute annually to receive the endowment. It ended the 2021-22 membership year with 525 members.

For more information, go to bismarckstate.edu/OLLI or call 701-224-5600.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fargo School Board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

Fargo School Board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing from citizens. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, had voted last week to cancel a previous board edict to recite the pledge that passed a couple of months before the election. The new board said the oath did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code. All but one of the board members voted to reinstate the pledge, saying the controversy was a distraction to the district.

Noem releases social study standards burnishing US history

Noem releases social study standards burnishing US history

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history. The new standards emphasize the qualities of America’s founders. Noem selected the 15-member workgroup that crafted the proposal.

Watch Now: Related Video

France, UK in diplomatic stink over raw sewage dumped in shared waters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News