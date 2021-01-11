BSC offering commercial driving course

Bismarck State College’s Continuing Education Department has launched a short-term commercial driver’s license training program.
Startup funding comes from $100,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid provided by the state, and a $100,000 donation from NextEra Energy Resources. The goal is to help displaced workers develop the skills necessary to make a career change.
Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers are in high demand throughout North Dakota, and drivers typically earn annual wages of more than $50,000, according to BSC. Training takes place over four weeks via a driving simulator and behind-the-wheel instruction. People who complete the course are eligible to take the state Transportation Department's CDL road test.
BSC will offer multiple courses in coming months. Registration and other information is at www.bismarckstate.edu/drive.