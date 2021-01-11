BSC offering commercial driving course

Startup funding comes from $100,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid provided by the state, and a $100,000 donation from NextEra Energy Resources. The goal is to help displaced workers develop the skills necessary to make a career change.

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers are in high demand throughout North Dakota, and drivers typically earn annual wages of more than $50,000, according to BSC. Training takes place over four weeks via a driving simulator and behind-the-wheel instruction. People who complete the course are eligible to take the state Transportation Department's CDL road test.