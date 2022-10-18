 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC hosting open house Friday

Bismarck State College is hosting an open house for prospective students on Friday.

Participants can explore the campus, learn about programs and career pathways, and receive information about the admissions process, student services, financial aid and more.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence Bavendick Stateroom. Campus tours begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Preregistration is required. For more information and to register visit bismarckstate.edu/openhouse.

