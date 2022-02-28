 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC hosting job fair Wednesday

Bismarck State College will host 90 employers at the 2022 Spring Job and Internship Fair on Wednesday.

The event from 4-6:30 p.m. is at BSC’s National Energy Center of Excellence Bavendick Stateroom.

College students and others seeking employment can meet local employers, discuss career options and network with other business professionals in a variety of industries. BSC academic advisers also will be present to answer questions about the certificate and degree options the school offers.

For more information, contact the BSC Mystic Advising and Counseling Center at bsc.careerservices@bismarckstate.edu or 701-224-5752.

