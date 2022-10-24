 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC hosting career fair Wednesday

Bismarck State College is hosting a Fall Career Fair on Wednesday.

The event is from 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the National Energy Center of Excellence on campus. It's free and open to the public.

It will include an Energy and Manufacturing Career Awareness event. From 12:30-3:30 p.m., attendees can meet with local companies in the energy and manufacturing industry to learn about the types of careers available, participate in mock interviews and attend company presentations.

Starting at 4 p.m., BSC will host up to 90 employers looking to add to their workforce. Attendees are advised to bring a resume and dress professionally.

For more information go to bismarckstate.edu/CareerEvent, or contact the BSC Mystic Advising and Counseling Center at bsc.careerservices@bismarckstate.edu or 701-224-5752.

