BSC hosting career fair Wednesday

Bismarck State College is hosting a Fall Career Fair on Wednesday.
The event is from 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the National Energy Center of Excellence on campus. It's free and open to the public.
It will include an Energy and Manufacturing Career Awareness event. From 12:30-3:30 p.m., attendees can meet with local companies in the energy and manufacturing industry to learn about the types of careers available, participate in mock interviews and attend company presentations.
Starting at 4 p.m., BSC will host up to 90 employers looking to add to their workforce. Attendees are advised to bring a resume and dress professionally.
For more information go to bismarckstate.edu/CareerEvent, or contact the BSC Mystic Advising and Counseling Center at bsc.careerservices@bismarckstate.edu or 701-224-5752.