BSC gets $1.6M federal CTE grant

Bismarck State College is getting a $1.6 million federal grant to help expand career and technical education programs.
The money from the U.S. Labor Department is part of $45 million going to 13 colleges in 12 states through the Strengthening Community Colleges Training program.
“Today’s funding awards will connect people -- particularly those from marginalized and underrepresented communities -- with the education and training they need for good-paying jobs,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. “These grants are designed to empower colleges to ensure their curriculum meets the needs of employers in their communities and equips workers with valuable skills.”
BSC was the only school in the Upper Midwest to get a grant.