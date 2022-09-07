 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC gets $1.6M federal CTE grant

  • 0

Bismarck State College is getting a $1.6 million federal grant to help expand career and technical education programs.

The money from the U.S. Labor Department is part of $45 million going to 13 colleges in 12 states through the Strengthening Community Colleges Training program.

“Today’s funding awards will connect people -- particularly those from marginalized and underrepresented communities -- with the education and training they need for good-paying jobs,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. “These grants are designed to empower colleges to ensure their curriculum meets the needs of employers in their communities and equips workers with valuable skills.”

BSC was the only school in the Upper Midwest to get a grant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fargo School Board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

Fargo School Board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing from citizens. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, had voted last week to cancel a previous board edict to recite the pledge that passed a couple of months before the election. The new board said the oath did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code. All but one of the board members voted to reinstate the pledge, saying the controversy was a distraction to the district.

Noem releases social study standards burnishing US history

Noem releases social study standards burnishing US history

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history. The new standards emphasize the qualities of America’s founders. Noem selected the 15-member workgroup that crafted the proposal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadian manhunt for suspect in deadly stabbings stretches into 4th day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News