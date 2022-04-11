BSC gets $1.4M for STEM scholarships

The National Science Foundation has awarded Bismarck State College nearly $1.4 million in grant funding to support scholarships for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics programs, more commonly known as STEM.

An estimated 250 scholarships will be awarded to about 140 students in more than 25 STEM-related academic programs over the next five years, starting in the fall. Each scholarship is estimated at an average award of $3,600 per year toward the cost of tuition, books and other education-related expenses.

"These substantial scholarships are meant to help students financially so they can reduce the hours they work and dedicate more time to their studies so they can be successful in their program,” BSC Polytechnic Program Outreach Director Alicia Uhde said. “With BSC in-state tuition rates at approximately $5,000 per year, this makes a degree very affordable.”

Recipients who continue to meet the requirements of the scholarship will have it renewed each subsequent semester, and will receive one-on-one advising.

For more information or to apply, go to to bismarckstate.edu/AIMscholarship­­.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0