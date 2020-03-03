BSC candidates talk public-private partnerships, continuing education on Day 2 of campus forums

Klein is the dean of the School of Health and Public Safety at South Piedmont Community College in Polkton, N.C.

He talked about his personal experience as a continuing education student, his background as a firefighter and a talent gap he sees in the workforce.

He said he could relate to students who initially struggled going to college because he dropped out of community college after his first semester at age 18 and became a firefighter before going back to continue his education at age 25.

He said it's crucial for a community college to not forget about nontraditional adult students as the economy continues to shift. Adult learners can help "recession-proof" an institution that is facing budget cuts by helping to provide a constant stream of students, he said.

It's important to provide a pathway for continuing learners to transition into a credit-based program to provide different levels of education for different types of students, he said.

"It's a matter of making sure that we have classes that fit adult learners' schedules," he said.

He sees a gap in today's workforce with "soft skills," such as writing and public speaking, and wants to find a way to embed more of those skills in technical classes.