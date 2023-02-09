Bismarck Public Schools superintendent candidate Jeff Fastnacht says he will look to expand Career and Technical Education if chosen to be the next leader of North Dakota's largest school district.

Fastnacht served as the elected chair of the State Board of Career and Technical Education from 2020-22. He was Mandan assistant superintendent -- his current position -- when Mandan Public Schools received $10 million from that board to construct the Heart River Career and Technical Education Center.

Fastnacht said he would work to expand the CTE program in Bismarck to include seventh and eighth grade students, not just high schoolers.

“I believe wholeheartedly that CTE is invaluable in our schools,” he said Thursday during an interview with a community focus group.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher announced his retirement last year and will serve his last day June 30. Four finalists were chosen to be interviewed for the position, starting Wednesday with Brandt Dick.

Fastnacht followed on Thursday, completing the all-day process that consists of interviews and a presentation to the School Board. The remaining two candidates will complete the same process next week. Next Wednesday (Feb. 15), Shawn Oban will interview, and next Thursday (Feb. 16) it will be Tyler Hanson's turn.

Fastnacht has been assistant superintendent in Mandan since 2018. He previously served as superintendent of Ellendale Public School from 2002-18 and as elementary principal and IT director in Ellendale from 1996-2002.

Dick is the chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and the Burleigh County superintendent of schools. Oban is principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck. Hanson is superintendent in Edgeley.

Community focus group interviews with the candidates begin at 9 a.m. in Board Room 1 of the Hughes Education Center, 806 N. Washington St. School board interviews with the candidates begin at 6 p.m. those days in the Multipurpose Room of the Career Academy, at 1221 College Drive. All sessions are open to the public.

Bismarck Public Schools has an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.