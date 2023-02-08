Bismarck Public Schools superintendent candidate Brandt Dick points to artificial intelligence and teacher shortages as the biggest challenges for education in the next three to five years.

He believes that students will be tempted to use AI tools such as ChatGPT to do their work for them in the coming years. ChatGPT can be used to converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and video based on what it's learned from a vast database of digital books, online writings and other media, according to The Associated Press.

Dick during an interview with a community focus group on Wednesday emphasized the importance of Career and Technical Education and making sure that graduating students are career-ready, college-ready or military-ready.

“The goal of education is to prepare (students) for the future,” he said.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher announced his retirement last year and will serve his last day June 30. Four finalists were chosen to be interviewed for the position.

Dick was the first finalist to complete the daylong process that consists of interviews and a presentation to the School Board. The remaining three candidates will complete the same process in the coming days.

Dick is the chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and the Burleigh County superintendent of schools. He previously served as superintendent of Underwood Public School from 2011-22 and as superintendent of Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock Public School from 2008-14. He unsuccessfully challenged incumbent State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler in the 2020 election, receiving 40% of the vote.

Superintendent candidate Jeff Fastnacht will interview Thursday. Next Wednesday (Feb. 15), Shawn Oban will interview, and next Thursday (Feb. 16) it will be Tyler Hanson's turn.

Fastnacht is assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools. Oban is principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck. Hanson is superintendent in Edgeley.

Community focus group interviews with the candidates begin at 9 a.m. in Board Room 1 of the Hughes Education Center, 806 N. Washington St. School board interviews with the candidates begin at 6 p.m. those days in the Multipurpose Room of the Career Academy, at 1221 College Drive. All sessions are open to the public.

Bismarck Public Schools is the largest school district in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.