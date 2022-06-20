BPS seeks feedback on demographic planning

Bismarck Public Schools is asking for the public to participate in a school demographic planning process.
An online feedback window is available until June 28 at https://bit.ly/3y9Jhln. Residents can comment on how the district should plan for the potential impact demographics may have on academic and extracurricular programs, instructional and administrative staffing, facility needs and utilization, district tax levies and the district’s strategic plan.
District officials will incorporate the feedback into a report.
Go to https://bit.ly/3N6a5qx for links to a demographic report, enrollment projections, tax levy information, board governance, and the district's long-range facilities plan and its strategic plan.