Bismarck Public Schools will have a booth at Kirkwood Mall on Wednesday to help families register new students for the upcoming school year.

Officials will assist with online registration forms and address changes, and share information about school supplies. Parents and guardians are asked to bring a parent picture ID or passport, proof of birth, recent student immunization records, and primary and secondary proof of residence.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The booth will be by Auntie Anne’s and the mall play area.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarckschools.org/RegistrationEvent.