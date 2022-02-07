BPS announces 4 new principals for 2022-23

Four Bismarck elementary schools will have new principals for the 2022-23 school year, according to Bismarck Public Schools.

Marcia Dorrheim will take on the position at Sunrise Elementary. She has been an educator for nearly 20 years and has worked for BPS since 2015. Melissa Hurst will be the principal of Lincoln Elementary. She has been with the district for 13 years in various capacities.

Brittany Upton, who for the past five years has been the director of professional learning at BPS, will move to Grimsrud Elementary. Jill Vallejo will serve at Will-Moore. She has been the principal at Lincoln Elementary the past four years.

