Boundary creation process laid out for new Bismarck elementary schools

Bismarck Public Schools officials have laid out the process to create boundaries for two new elementary schools planned in the northern part of the city.

School district officials said the plan, which includes public forums, provides transparency to the community.

A boundary process committee will meet over the next few months to develop the boundaries, which will go to the school board for approval. The new boundaries will take students out of overcrowded schools and put them in other buildings.

The committee has not been finalized. Anyone interested in taking part should contact Assistant Superintendent Brad Barnhardt by Monday. Matt Sagsveen will represent the school board on the committee.

The first meeting will cover enrollment data and trends and areas of growth in Bismarck; the second will discuss proposed boundary options and any feedback; and the third meeting, if necessary, will finalize the boundary recommendations. The meetings are scheduled for Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Every one of those is an opportunity for transparency to make sure we're sharing the information with all of the board and our constituents and stakeholders," Superintendent Jason Hornbacher told the school board Monday.