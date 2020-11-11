Boundary creation process laid out for new Bismarck elementary schools

Bismarck Public Schools officials have laid out the process to create boundaries for two new elementary schools planned in the northern part of the city.
School district officials said the plan, which includes public forums, provides transparency to the community.
A boundary process committee will meet over the next few months to develop the boundaries, which will go to the school board for approval. The new boundaries will take students out of overcrowded schools and put them in other buildings.
The committee has not been finalized. Anyone interested in taking part should contact Assistant Superintendent Brad Barnhardt by Monday. Matt Sagsveen will represent the school board on the committee.
The first meeting will cover enrollment data and trends and areas of growth in Bismarck; the second will discuss proposed boundary options and any feedback; and the third meeting, if necessary, will finalize the boundary recommendations. The meetings are scheduled for Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.
"Every one of those is an opportunity for transparency to make sure we're sharing the information with all of the board and our constituents and stakeholders," Superintendent Jason Hornbacher told the school board Monday.
A public forum will be held sometime in January, and a staff forum will be held in either January or February. Final approval of the boundaries is slated for the school board's Feb. 8 meeting.
Both elementary schools will be in the northern part of the city, one in the Elk Ridge addition west of Horizon Middle School and one in the Silver Ranch addition east of Sunrise Elementary. Ground was broken at the northwest site Oct. 20. Groundbreaking for the northeastern school is planned in the spring.
The school board in May approved the construction of the schools to address rising enrollment and near-maximum building capacities in the district’s elementary schools north of Interstate 94. Each school is expected to cost between $13.5 million and $16.5 million.
The Bismarck Public School District is the largest in the state, with nearly 13,300 students enrolled this school year. The elementary division has about 6,000 students. The two new elementary schools will allow for smaller class sizes and will eliminate portables, according to the district. The schools will bring the total number of elementary buildings in the district to 18.
Each new school will have 16 classrooms with an initial capacity of 325 students. They will be constructed so they can be expanded to 24 classrooms with a capacity of 500 students if enrollment growth continues. The schools are scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
