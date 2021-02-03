Bottineau wins state LifeSmarts championship

Bottineau High School won the state LifeSmarts championship on Wednesday and will represent North Dakota in the national competition in April.
LifeSmarts tests students on their general knowledge in the areas of personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. Teams of students from eight North Dakota high schools competed in the state finals in Bismarck. Jamestown took second and Burke Central third.
The national finals will be held virtually this year rather than in Washington, D.C., due to the coronavirus pandemic.