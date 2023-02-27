The state Board of Higher Education has decided to oppose a bill that would allow Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University to change policy and make it easier to get rid of tenured faculty.

The vote on Thursday was 8-0, Prairie Public reported. The board, which oversees the 11 public colleges and universities in North Dakota, is suggesting a study of the issue that would involve the board and legislators.

House Bill 1446, introduced by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, passed the House 66-27 and will now be considered by the Senate. Supporters of the legislation calling for a four-year pilot project at BSC and DSU say it would help ensure tenured faculty are meeting obligations and remaining assets to their institutions. Opponents say weakening tenure would make it harder to recruit faculty to the state.

Board member Nick Hacker suggested the study. He told the board he believes in North Dakota’s “right to work” law.

"We have tenure over here in higher ed, that treats employees -- in particular, state employees -- differently than how other state employees are treated," he said. "I understand a lot of the reasons. I'm not against tenure -- that's not the point. But I do think there should be more engagement about this than purely just the board."

Lisa Montplaisir, the faculty advisor to the board, said there already is a process laid out for faculty review -- and if things aren’t going well, the faculty member receives a notice, and an improvement plan is supposed to be in place for the next year.

"Our concern is that, there seems to be a breakdown in the process, if we're jumping to the conclusion that faculty are not meeting their expectations," Montplaisier told the board. "But that's never been in a review process. Or maybe there's a breakdown at those administrative levels. That is the crux of where some of the conversation needs to happen."

The Council of College Faculties also has submitted a resolution opposing the bill. Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, which represents more than 11,000 public employees and teachers, opposes the legislation, in part because he believes it might "have a chilling effect on faculty members' willingness to shine a light on fraud, or misuse of taxpayers' dollars, at an institution."

DSU President Stephen Easton supports the bill. BSC President Doug Jensen hasn't taken a position. The BSC Faculty Senate thinks the legislation threatens the school's polytechnic mission "because it would make us less competitive for the talent we need to prepare tomorrow’s workforce." The Higher Ed board approved BSC’s charter to become a polytechnic institution in 2018.