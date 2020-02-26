Board of Higher Ed will consider naming Easton as the permanent DSU president

Dickinson State University interim President Stephen Easton will be considered for the job on a permanent basis.

North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott plans to ask the State Board of Higher Education next month to remove the "interim" designation from Easton's title, Prairie Public radio reported.

"The current interim president has been through a search in 2015, and was also required to go through a second search," Hagerott said. "So we have someone in place who has gone through two searches already, and was selected."

Easton was a candidate during DSU's presidential search in 2015-16 that landed President Thomas Mitzel. Easton ultimately replaced Mitzel, who resigned in 2019 to become president at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

When Easton came to DSU, he faced a budget crunch that resulted in $7 million in budget cuts.

"He's got an incredible attention to detail," Hagerott said. "He's gone through the budget line by line, spent hours with his staff and our staff, and he has a good grasp of that."