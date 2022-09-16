 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck's Roosevelt Elementary honored nationally; Linton, Larimore schools also recognized

091722-blue-ribbon-school

Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Brenda Beiswenger celebrates with students after announcing on Friday the Bismarck school's recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

 Mike McCleary

Bismarck's Roosevelt Elementary is one of three North Dakota schools recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.

Roosevelt, Linton Public School in Emmons County southeast of Bismarck, and Larimore Elementary in Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota are among 297 schools honored nationwide. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or its progress in closing achievement gaps among various student groups, such as those that share gender, race or learning ability characteristics.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children," U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement Friday. "Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs.”

Roosevelt Principal Brenda Beiswenger said in a statement that "We have put a focus on teaming specifically in the area of literacy, which has paid off in our academic success. We have also been innovative in promoting a sense of belonging for all, which allows for students to feel safe and take risks."

Linton Elementary Principal Erin Huber said “This is an opportunity to show we stand for more than the court and the field. All of those things are great, but all of the work our teachers do, and our kids do, in the classroom, the Blue Ribbon School celebrates that.”

Roosevelt has 120 students, Linton 241 and Larimore 211, according to the federal Education Department. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the honored schools are "among the very best in the country." Gov. Doug Burgum said the recognition "speaks to the hard work, passion and dedication that these exceptional students, teachers and administrators bring to their schools every day and the innovative approaches to teaching and learning being adopted and applied in classrooms across North Dakota.”

Representatives from Bismarck Public Schools will attend an in-person award ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.

