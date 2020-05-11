Bismarck voters to decide school board seats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck residents get to decide the makeup of their local school board in the June election.

Seven challengers are running for two open seats on the five-person board. Incumbents Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff are not seeking reelection. The other three seats are not up for election this term. Terms are four years, and there is no limit to the number of terms a member may serve. Bismarck School Board members are paid $9,000 per year.

The first major issue that new board members will face is the coronavirus outbreak that shut down all schools in North Dakota for the remainder of the academic year, with education switched to distance learning. How to reopen schools and bring more than 13,000 students and 2,100 staff, some of whom are over 60 years old, back into facilities safely will be a major task. Administrators are already working on a reentry plan, and they hope to have small groups of students in facilities at some point this summer.