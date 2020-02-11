Bismarck to offer esports; district also approves hiring 33 additional staff members

The Bismarck School District is beginning a pilot program for esports and will join a regional esport club league this spring, Activities Director Dave Zittleman told school board members this week.
Separately, the board approved hiring nearly three dozen additional staff members for next school year.
Spring esports
Mandan’s initial success with its foray into esports, winning the unofficial Rocket League state title last month, helped push Bismarck into launching the competitive video gaming sport. Zittleman said esports “brought new excitement and opportunity for kids in their school district.”
The spring league will run from Feb. 18 through May. It will be offered by PlayVS, an esport matchmaking platform aimed at high schools, and the same platform Mandan used to schedule its inaugural esport season last fall. Thirty-eight teams from regional states will compete in the spring league, along with five other club teams from North Dakota.
The cost to participate is $64 per player. BPS Technology is covering the cost with grant money that also will pay for computer monitors and gaming chairs. Laptops have been donated for students to use, but students will bring their own headsets, keyboards and controllers to play.
Micah Davidson, a tech specialist for the school district, will serve as Bismarck's club adviser. It’s unclear how many students will participate in the spring league, but seven students from Century High School, which already had a gaming club, are interested in playing.
Students will compete in Rocket League and League of Legends. Zittleman was opposed to allowing the shooter game Fortnite as a school esport, a sentiment he said was echoed by activities directors at the high schools.
Board member Jon Lee expressed enthusiasm for the pilot program, noting that scholarships are available for esport players at Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University.
“It's a good opportunity for kids. I think that's what this (esports program) speaks to, is opportunities for kids,” Lee said.
More educators
The school board on Monday also approved hiring 33 additional staff members for the 2020-21 school year to help “rightsize” crowded classrooms, and to address enrollment growth and behavioral health needs in a school district that employs more than 2,100 people.
Each staff member costs about $76,000 in salary and benefits on average, Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said, so the hires will increase next year’s budget by more than $2.5 million. It will not increase the mill levy or property taxes for residents of Bismarck, Hornbacher said.
The hires are part of a process that began last spring and identified a need for 50.5 additional positions across the district. Those hires were phased across two years to lessen the fiscal impact, and last year the district hired 28.25 full-time equivalent positions.
This year, the district will fill the remaining 22.25 full-time equivalent positions related to rightsizing. Horbacher also asked for 10.8 additional teachers to address a projected increase of 270 students next year, bringing next year's total hiring to 33 additional positions.
The positions will include teachers and behavioral health specialists, such as counselors. Hornbacher acknowledged the hiring request came earlier this year than in previous years, in order to “be on the front end of hiring.”
There is competition among school districts in the state for some of the same teachers, and other districts begin posting jobs around this time, Hornbacher said.
