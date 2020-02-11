Bismarck to offer esports; district also approves hiring 33 additional staff members

Micah Davidson, a tech specialist for the school district, will serve as Bismarck's club adviser. It’s unclear how many students will participate in the spring league, but seven students from Century High School, which already had a gaming club, are interested in playing.

Students will compete in Rocket League and League of Legends. Zittleman was opposed to allowing the shooter game Fortnite as a school esport, a sentiment he said was echoed by activities directors at the high schools.

Board member Jon Lee expressed enthusiasm for the pilot program, noting that scholarships are available for esport players at Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University.

“It's a good opportunity for kids. I think that's what this (esports program) speaks to, is opportunities for kids,” Lee said.

More educators

The school board on Monday also approved hiring 33 additional staff members for the 2020-21 school year to help “rightsize” crowded classrooms, and to address enrollment growth and behavioral health needs in a school district that employs more than 2,100 people.