Bismarck to host North Dakota Cyber Madness

Bismarck will host the North Dakota Cyber Madness tournament early next year.

All North Dakota high schools are invited to compete in the cybersecurity event Feb. 10-12 at the Bismarck State College National Energy Center of Excellence. Schools can register at https://bit.ly/NDCyberMadnessRegistration.

“We are super excited North Dakota continues to be a leader in cybersecurity education and can charge the way with this first-of-its-kind tournament,” North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley said.

The tournament will have numerous cybersecurity events and also will include a mini-conference for students to meet with North Dakota colleges, technology employers, vendors and sponsors. There will also be two keynote speakers -- Riley and Palo Alto Networks Chief Information Security Officer Paul Calatayud.

