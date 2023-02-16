Spring semester enrollment at Bismarck State College is 20.2% higher than a year ago, on the heels of a 6.2% increase for the recently ended fall semester.

It's the first time in seven years that the school saw an over-the-year increase for both semesters. The overall enrollment increase for the 2022-23 academic year is 13%.

There are 3,941 students enrolled at BSC. The school has more spring students than fall students for the first time in more than a decade. The spring semester enrollment growth is the highest percentage jump in the North Dakota University System.

“This certainly goes against the enrollment trends we are seeing in higher education, both in North Dakota and across the country,” BSC President Doug Jensen said. “I believe this is the result of both an increased need for a skilled workforce and the way our polytechnic model offers career pathways and flexible education options.”

The State Board of Higher Education approved BSC’s charter to become a polytechnic institution in 2018. The mission focuses on workforce development, a priority of Gov. Doug Burgum.

BSC last November started construction on a $38 million Polytechnic Education Center. The 2021 Legislature allocated the funding from federal coronavirus relief money. About $3 million will be set aside for things such as academic programs and startup costs, and the remaining funds will be used for the building.