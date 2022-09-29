Bismarck State College sees 6.3% fall enrollment jump

Bismarck State College's official fall enrollment grew nearly 6.3% this year, helping it maintain its status as the third-largest of 11 institutions in the North Dakota University System in terms of student numbers.

The school's enrollment grew by 222 students from fall 2021, to 3,771. That ranks third behind the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and North Dakota State University in Fargo.

“What this shows us is that students are seeing the value of our polytechnic education model and how it benefits them," BSC President Doug Jensen said in a statement Thursday.

BSC's polytechnic mandate from the state Board of Higher Education is to boost bachelor of applied science degrees to assist with state workforce development initiatives.

The school added 24 programs this year as the result of feedback from the college’s Business and Industry Leadership Teams, including finance and mechatronics engineering technology bachelor’s degrees, an exercise and sports studies associate of applied science degree and a diesel technology certificate.

“This isn't just a win for BSC, it’s a win for workforce, community and economic development,” Jensen said.

BSC has more part-time than full-time students enrolled for fall for the first time, with part-time making up about 52% of the student body.

“We find that when unemployment is low and wages are strong, students will pursue an education on a part-time basis and keep their good-paying jobs,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Dan Leingang said. “We can tailor an education plan to help them meet their academic goals while maintaining their employment.”

The BSC programs with the highest enrollment increases this fall are diagnostic medical sonography (47%), carpentry (40%), security & hacking (33%), and agriculture industry & technology (28%).