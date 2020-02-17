Bismarck State College presidential search committee to interview candidates by video

The Bismarck State College Presidential Search Committee will reconvene Thursday and Friday to interview candidates by video in the search to replace outgoing President Larry Skogen.

Skogen announced his retirement last summer, effective the end of this coming June.

The committee will be interviewing an unknown number of candidates using the Interactive Video Network conferencing technology that's used throughout the university system for online classes.

Committee co-chairman Dan Leingang, BSC's vice president of academic affairs, declined to say the number of candidates the committee will interview by video. Forty-one people applied for the BSC position, he said. Their names haven't been released. Applicants' names and other identifying information are considered confidential under state law.

The University of North Dakota presidential search committee interviewed 11 candidates by video at this stage in its search to find a replacement for former President Mark Kennedy, according to the Grand Forks Herald. Sixty-one people applied for the UND job, which ultimately was won by Andrew Armacost, former dean of the faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He begins June 1.

Information on the finalists who will be invited to visit the BSC campus in early March will be made available Friday, Leingang said. There needs to be at least three finalists referred to the Board of Higher Education, which ultimately will choose Skogen's successor during its March 26 meeting.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

