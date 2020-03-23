Bismarck State College presidential finalists to interview Thursday via video call

Finalists for the Bismarck State College presidency will interview with the State Board of Higher Education over video call on Thursday due to concerns over travel and social distancing caused by the new coronavirus.

The meeting will be broadcast to the public via livestream starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Some board members will attend via conference call at alternate locations to limit the number of people in the room, per guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The link to the meeting is ndus.edu/live-stream/.

Finalists Clark Harris, Doug Jensen and Phil Klein will interview with the board for an hour each, with a 15-minute break in-between. The interview with Harris begins at 9 a.m., Jensen at 10:15 a.m. and Klein at 11:30 a.m.

The board will go into executive session over the lunch hour to discuss candidates and contract terms, and will reconvene to appoint the next president of BSC.