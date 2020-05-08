Bismarck State College planning to reopen this summer with precautions

“It’s dependent on size of the room. It’s dependent of the type of work that needs to be done,” Leingang said. “In the lineworker program, you have a large open field where they’re working. Some of our technical programs, like auto collision, you have a large workshop area. So we're looking to spread out as much as we can.”

Officials will learn from how this summer goes in preparing for the fall semester, Leingang said. BSC had been planning to have students back on campus for in-person classes since at least April 29, when State Board of Higher Education members passed a motion expressing their intent to have students return to campus for in-person instruction this fall.

Precautionary measures will be taken to protect student safety in the fall. Those measures could include temperature screenings at building entrances, in-person and online “hybrid” classes that limit the number of students gathered in person, as well as changes to residence halls and food services to ensure social distancing.

“It won’t look the same as it looked in the past,” Leingang said.

Safety plans for the fall semester will be worked on throughout the summer, and more details will be sent to students and staff as decisions are finalized in the coming months.