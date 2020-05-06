Bismarck State College, Dickinson State University to hold virtual graduations next week

Following the ceremony, a "reverse parade" to celebrate graduates' achievements will be held at 1 p.m. on Campus Drive in front of May Hall. Graduates and their families will park in the loop on Campus Drive, leaving every other space empty to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, before the public is invited to drive through the loop and celebrate students' accomplishments.

Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from DSU in spring and summer 2020, as well as students who graduated in fall 2019 but did not participate in the December ceremony, are eligible to participate in the virtual commencement. More than 200 degrees will be conferred.

Students Christopher Gartner and Suzanna Moberg will be DSU's 2020 commencement speakers, along with university officials and members of local and state government.

The announcement of virtual ceremonies comes at a time when schools are trying to maintain a semblance of normalcy during a coronavirus pandemic that has caused campuses to close and students to go home to finish out the semester online.

Other schools in the area are taking a different approach to this year's graduation ceremonies.