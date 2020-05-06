Bismarck State College, Dickinson State University to hold virtual graduations next week

Students graduating from Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University this spring will be recognized with virtual commencement ceremonies next week, as the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying safety guidelines make the typical in-person ceremony difficult to pull off.
The BSC virtual graduation ceremony will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at bismarckstate.edu. A watch party will be held on the BSC Facebook page at the same time to enable family and friends to watch together and share congratulatory messages for graduates.
BSC's ceremony will be televised at noon the next day on KFYR-TV, KUMV-TV, KMOT-TV and KQCD-TV stations.
Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from BSC in fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 will be recognized during the virtual ceremony. More than 970 degrees will be conferred.
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund will be BSC's 2020 commencement speaker.
The DSU virtual commencement ceremony will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Saturday, May 16, at www.dickinsonstate.edu. The ceremony will be televised simultaneously on Consolidated's channel 18. It will be DSU's 100th spring commencement ceremony.
Following the ceremony, a "reverse parade" to celebrate graduates' achievements will be held at 1 p.m. on Campus Drive in front of May Hall. Graduates and their families will park in the loop on Campus Drive, leaving every other space empty to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, before the public is invited to drive through the loop and celebrate students' accomplishments.
Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from DSU in spring and summer 2020, as well as students who graduated in fall 2019 but did not participate in the December ceremony, are eligible to participate in the virtual commencement. More than 200 degrees will be conferred.
Students Christopher Gartner and Suzanna Moberg will be DSU's 2020 commencement speakers, along with university officials and members of local and state government.
The announcement of virtual ceremonies comes at a time when schools are trying to maintain a semblance of normalcy during a coronavirus pandemic that has caused campuses to close and students to go home to finish out the semester online.
Other schools in the area are taking a different approach to this year's graduation ceremonies.
The University of Mary south of Bismarck announced earlier this week that it plans to hold a “double commencement” on April 24, 2021, to honor both this year’s and next year’s graduates. And United Tribes Technical College in south Bismarck on March 21 announced its spring commencement ceremony was canceled.
Dan Leingang, BSC's vice president of academic affairs, said many students move onto other opportunities quickly after graduation so it was important for the college to provide a sense of closure.
“We wanted to do something that was timely to this moment," he said.
Graduation ceremonies are planned months in advance, but BSC's technology staff was well suited to the challenge of creating a virtual ceremony on short notice. Leingang said BSC staff operate the video system during State Board of Higher Education meetings that are broadcast and livestreamed.
"It's a different type of event. It won't be exactly like the regular one, because were not face to face, obviously," he said. "It's all about celebrating the students, and that's what we're trying to put forward and have in that virtual ceremony."
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
