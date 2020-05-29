Bismarck State College adds 4-year degree, eliminates distance fee for online education

The elimination of the distance fee from BSC's tuition model comes as the college considers how to offer courses safely in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. The State Board of Higher Education recently signaled its intent for colleges and universities to offer on-campus, in-person classes this fall, after online learning became the norm mid–March as the pandemic shut down schools across the county.

Skogen said the college decided to ditch the distance fee because "it just doesn’t make sense when we're in a position where we ended up offering everything online."

"In effect, were eliminating a fee and it's being spread out across all of the tuition categories. And it really makes it hugely transparent," Skogen said.

Students will see their base tuition rate rise a result of this change. The college will not collect any additional revenue.

BSC in March was forced to convert all of its on-campus classes into online courses for the remainder of the semester due to the pandemic.

However, students who had enrolled in an online-only course at the beginning of the spring semester had paid a $45 distance fee per credit hour, whereas the remainder of students did not.