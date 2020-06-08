Bismarck School Board selects ICON Architectural Group to design elementary schools

Bismarck School Board selects ICON Architectural Group to design elementary schools

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck School Board has selected ICON Architectural Group to design two elementary schools.

Seven firms submitted proposals for the schools to be built in northeast and northwest Bismarck by August 2022, according to school district Business Manager Darin Scherr.

Three firms interviewed Monday with an architect selection committee, which recommended ICON for the project. The district chose one firm to design both schools to realize cost efficiencies, Scherr said.

ICON Architectural Group is based in Grand Forks, with an office in Mandan. It wasn't immediately known what the firm will be paid.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News