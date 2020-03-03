2 Bismarck School Board members will not seek reelection

Two seats on the five-member Bismarck School Board are up for the taking this June after both incumbents declined to seek reelection.

Board members Heide Delorme and Rick Geloff, whose terms expire this year, announced Tuesday they will not seek new terms.

Delorme, director of administration for the State Water Commission, has served two terms on the board, starting in 2012. She served as board president in 2014-15.

Geloff, a financial reporting manager at Starion Bank, was elected to his first term in 2016. He is the current president.

Both said they were proud of the board's accomplishments during their tenure but cited a desire to get new faces and ideas on the board.

No other candidates have announced plans to seek election. The deadline to file a statement of candidacy and interest is 4 p.m. on April 6. The election is June 9.

Bismarck School Board members are paid $9,000 per year. The other three board members are not up for election this year.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

