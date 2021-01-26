Bismarck School Board gets boundary update; student asks for Confederate flag ban

Parents who attended Bismarck Public School boundary forums largely approved of proposed changes, though they did raise some concerns, an assistant superintendent told the school board.
The district is building two elementary schools in northern Bismarck to respond to increasing enrollment, and the district's elementary school boundaries are being adjusted as a result.
Parents who attended recent forums were asked to fill out a survey on how much they support the proposed boundaries. Forty-five people responded, with the majority saying they favored the proposal.
Comments from the survey said the boundary plan was "well thought out," though parents also had concerns about changes to the Grimsrud Elementary population and about whether the new schools would quickly become overcrowded, Assistant Superintendent Brad Barnhardt said.
Grimsrud has about 250 students, but the new boundaries would lower that number to about 150 in 1 ½ years, Barnhardt said. A listening session with Grimsrud staff will take place next week.
Barnhardt told school board members Monday that the elementary school boundary forums held earlier this month were "a positive experience."
Board members Donnell Preskey Hushka and Jon Lee noted the light attendance at the forums, though Lee said he took it as a sign that people approved of the proposed boundaries.
"Generally, I think we would say that the people who are opposed to the boundaries ahead of time or had some significant problems would show up," Lee said.
Preskey Hushka also brought up a concern that the northeast elementary school would open close to capacity even though that area of Bismarck is still growing.
The district on Monday sent emails to families who would be directly affected by the boundary changes to get more feedback. The board will receive the additional feedback in February and will adopt new elementary school boundaries in late February or early March.
Confederate flag
A high school student from Bismarck asked the school board to ban the Confederate flag in schools.
Marianna Miller, 16, who is Black, told board members that the flag should be banned because it causes distractions during the school day and makes people of color feel unsafe. She cited a recent incident in which a white student wearing a piece of clothing with the Confederate flag was confronted by another white student.
"I am here to be a voice for other people of color in BPS who are too afraid to speak up," Miller said. "This symbol stands for nothing other than hate and has absolutely no place in a learning environment. It makes me and other people of color feel uncomfortable."
BPS spokesman Steve Koontz confirmed the incident took place but did not identify the high school.
"This situation caused a conflict between a group of students that was addressed by the school administration," he said in a statement to the Tribune. "BPS recognizes the value of allowing individual student expression, protecting student health and safety, and maintaining an atmosphere conducive to education."
Miller said that while some claim the flag as part of their heritage, North Dakota was not a state when the Confederacy began and that the flag has been adopted by white supremacists.
"It kind of feels like our feelings don't matter because it's allowed," she told the Tribune.
The school board will respond to Miller's statement at its next meeting.
