Bismarck School Board gets boundary update; student asks for Confederate flag ban

Board members Donnell Preskey Hushka and Jon Lee noted the light attendance at the forums, though Lee said he took it as a sign that people approved of the proposed boundaries.

"Generally, I think we would say that the people who are opposed to the boundaries ahead of time or had some significant problems would show up," Lee said.

Preskey Hushka also brought up a concern that the northeast elementary school would open close to capacity even though that area of Bismarck is still growing.

The district on Monday sent emails to families who would be directly affected by the boundary changes to get more feedback. The board will receive the additional feedback in February and will adopt new elementary school boundaries in late February or early March.

Confederate flag

A high school student from Bismarck asked the school board to ban the Confederate flag in schools.

Marianna Miller, 16, who is Black, told board members that the flag should be banned because it causes distractions during the school day and makes people of color feel unsafe. She cited a recent incident in which a white student wearing a piece of clothing with the Confederate flag was confronted by another white student.