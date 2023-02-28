The Bismarck School Board has filled the seat vacated by Emily Eckroth with the woman Eckroth beat by one vote in last year's election.

The four board members voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Amanda Peterson. The Bismarck native and former public school English teacher is director of educational improvement and support for the state Department of Public Instruction, a position in which she deals with the state’s most at-risk students and schools.

Peterson is a 2000 Bismarck High graduate and has taught at her alma mater and at Shiloh Christian School.

She will fill the seat vacated when Eckroth resigned last week in the wake of her run-in with police late last year and a formal reprimand by her colleagues, and in the midst of a citizen effort to recall her from office.

Eckroth, a family physician, finished third and Peterson fourth in the June 2022 election to fill three seats on the board. Preliminary results had Eckroth leading by three votes. The race went to a recount, and Eckroth ended up winning by one vote.

Eckroth in early December pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstructing officers during a Sept. 3 traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Bismarck involving her husband. Police video footage shows Eckroth cursing at deputies and urinating in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Then-South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr approved her plea agreement with prosecutors, sentencing her to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and $325 in court fees. The offense will not go on her record if she stays out of trouble during probation.

