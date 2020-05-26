Bismarck School Board approves plans to build 2 elementary schools by 2022

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck School Board recently approved a three-phase plan to upgrade facilities in the state's largest school district after receiving plenty of positive public feedback following a virtual presentation of the plan.

Separately, the board has adopted a comprehensive strategic plan as a guiding document and directed administrators to put the plan into operation over the next five years.

Facilities plan

Phase 1 of the facilities plan calls for the construction of two elementary schools, in northeast and northwest Bismarck, at an estimated cost of about $11 million each. They're to be completed in time for the beginning of school in August 2022.

The money for construction would be drawn from the district's existing building fund, so property taxes would not initially increase. Once the schools are built, however, their operating costs could result in a larger school budget and increased taxes.

Phase 2 calls for the creation of a facilities master plan, and Phase 3 would be to implement that plan in coming years, addressing space needs at schools that are at or nearing capacity. Legacy High School and Lincoln Elementary School already have been identified as sites for possible expansion.