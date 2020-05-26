Bismarck School Board approves plans to build 2 elementary schools by 2022

The Bismarck School Board recently approved a three-phase plan to upgrade facilities in the state's largest school district after receiving plenty of positive public feedback following a virtual presentation of the plan.
Separately, the board has adopted a comprehensive strategic plan as a guiding document and directed administrators to put the plan into operation over the next five years.
Facilities plan
Phase 1 of the facilities plan calls for the construction of two elementary schools, in northeast and northwest Bismarck, at an estimated cost of about $11 million each. They're to be completed in time for the beginning of school in August 2022.
The money for construction would be drawn from the district's existing building fund, so property taxes would not initially increase. Once the schools are built, however, their operating costs could result in a larger school budget and increased taxes.
Phase 2 calls for the creation of a facilities master plan, and Phase 3 would be to implement that plan in coming years, addressing space needs at schools that are at or nearing capacity. Legacy High School and Lincoln Elementary School already have been identified as sites for possible expansion.
Increased enrollment in the district over the past several years has pushed some schools, especially at the elementary level, near the brink of their building capacities. Enrollment is expected to continue to grow steadily.
Board members and administrators had planned to hold a series of public meetings in March regarding the facilities plan, but the meetings were nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual presentation, with a voice-over of Superintendent Jason Hornbacher talking through the plan, was sent out to families in lieu of in-person meetings.
The district received 1,409 responses to a survey taken after the presentation, with 87% of respondents in approval.
Strategic plan
The board adopted the comprehensive strategic plan after receiving nearly 130 responses to a public survey.
The plan has been in the works for more than a year. The focus is to outline the future direction of the school district, including rationales for certain decisions, and goals and objectives for both the academic and operational side of the district.
The strategic plan is meant to be a “living document” that will be reviewed and updated periodically to ensure accountability and flexibility. The district will review and update the plan quarterly as soon as ways to measure progress are established with all school administrators.
