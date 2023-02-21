The Bismarck School Board on Monday approved a contract for incoming superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

The board last week offered Fastnacht the job over three other finalists, and he accepted. He will succeed retiring Superintendent Jason Hornbacher on July 1 under a three-year contract.

He will earn a base salary of $211,000 that will rise to $223,000 for the 2026 fiscal year. As a comparison, Hornbacher makes $210,000 annually. The district also will pay 85% of Fastnacht's family health insurance, and he will get 25 days of vacation leave each year -- the same benefits Hornbacher gets.

Fastnacht has been assistant superintendent in Mandan since 2018. His prior administrative experience includes superintendent in Ellendale from 2002-18, and elementary principal and information technology director in Ellendale from 1996-2002. Fastnacht served as the elected chair of the State Board of Career and Technical Education from 2020-22.

Bismarck Public Schools is the largest district in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.