Bismarck resident running for school board

Bismarck resident Karen Dunlap has announced she is running for Bismarck School Board.

"Bismarck’s school district continues to grow, and there are going to be some big decisions ahead for the School Board related to building new schools and expanding existing buildings," Dunlap said in an announcement Friday. In the statement, Dunlap said she "promises to listen to parents and administrators to help make sure all options are explored and that solid decisions are made that will continue -- or improve -- the quality education of Bismarck’s students."

Dunlap wants to "support and improve" the Bismarck Career Academy. She believes the facility is "an amazing asset, providing technical training and creating opportunities for students, as well as helping resolve North Dakota's workforce shortage," her announcement said.

Dunlap has served as president of Horizon Middle School's parental advisory committee the past two years. She also has served as a member of Bismarck Public School's calendar committee the past five years.

She was recently invited to "represent the parent community" on a committee planning the future of Bismarck public schools, known as the Bismarck Strategic Plan Committee.