Bismarck Public Schools updates hybrid model for middle school and high school students

Bismarck Public Schools is updating its hybrid learning model following a delay in returning middle school and high school students to full-time face-to-face learning.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher informed the school board Monday of changes to the learning model for secondary students.

The district is adding one "C Day" a week to its schedule, which currently includes alternating "A" and "B" Days in which half of students attend school in-person and half do distance learning. A middle school student identified by his or her team as needing more in-person help will go to school for face-to-face tutoring opportunities. High school students also will have C Days, and administrators can require attendance for any student.

Students who wish to go into school on C Days for extra help or to meet with a teacher can do so.

"It's invitational for some, and expectational for others," Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Ben Johnson said.

The C Day system will start Oct. 30 and continue until students are back in school full-time.

The district also is modifying its hybrid model for middle school students.