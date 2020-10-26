Bismarck Public Schools updates hybrid model for middle school and high school students

Bismarck Public Schools is updating its hybrid learning model following a delay in returning middle school and high school students to full-time face-to-face learning.
Superintendent Jason Hornbacher informed the school board Monday of changes to the learning model for secondary students.
The district is adding one "C Day" a week to its schedule, which currently includes alternating "A" and "B" Days in which half of students attend school in-person and half do distance learning. A middle school student identified by his or her team as needing more in-person help will go to school for face-to-face tutoring opportunities. High school students also will have C Days, and administrators can require attendance for any student.
Students who wish to go into school on C Days for extra help or to meet with a teacher can do so.
"It's invitational for some, and expectational for others," Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Ben Johnson said.
The C Day system will start Oct. 30 and continue until students are back in school full-time.
The district also is modifying its hybrid model for middle school students.
Starting Nov. 2, middle school students on their remote learning days will join their home base and core classes online. Those classes include math, English language arts, science and social studies. Attendance will be taken for each core class period. Students who receive additional in-person supports on their remote learning days will remain in their current plans.
The Bismarck district and Mandan Public Schools initially planned to return students in grades 6-9 to full-time face-to-face learning on Oct. 19 but delayed those plans due to rising COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties.
"Bismarck Public Schools is working to get kids back soon and safe," Hornbacher said. "We're not going to rush this decision, but we are going to take our time, and we're going to do it in a way that makes sure that everybody's safe."
