Bismarck Public Schools unveils summer reentry plan; teacher group has concerns

Bismarck Public Schools has released its reentry plan to get some students and staff back into schools on June 1 after 2 ½ months of mandated campus shutdowns, but a local educators organization said it wasn't consulted and has some concerns.

The reentry plan uses a combination of social distancing, regular disinfection and individual responsibility to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

It calls for groups of 15 people or less per area such as a classroom or a divided gym, with 6 feet of space between each person. Groups will be contained to an assigned area with its own entrances and bathrooms, and each area will be disinfected between use by groups. Students and staff should practice good hand washing and “respiratory etiquette,” and should stay home if feeling ill. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Summer school will begin on June 1 via distance learning for all grade levels. Some small group in-person instruction could occur on a case-by-case basis for high school classes depending on the need. For example, a hands-on laboratory experiment could be done in person upon the approval of building administrators.