Bismarck Public Schools unveils summer reentry plan; teacher group has concerns

Bismarck Public Schools has released its reentry plan to get some students and staff back into schools on June 1 after 2 ½ months of mandated campus shutdowns, but a local educators organization said it wasn't consulted and has some concerns.
The reentry plan uses a combination of social distancing, regular disinfection and individual responsibility to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
It calls for groups of 15 people or less per area such as a classroom or a divided gym, with 6 feet of space between each person. Groups will be contained to an assigned area with its own entrances and bathrooms, and each area will be disinfected between use by groups. Students and staff should practice good hand washing and “respiratory etiquette,” and should stay home if feeling ill. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Summer school will begin on June 1 via distance learning for all grade levels. Some small group in-person instruction could occur on a case-by-case basis for high school classes depending on the need. For example, a hands-on laboratory experiment could be done in person upon the approval of building administrators.
Outdoor facilities such as football fields and baseball diamonds can be used for the high school summer conditioning program or other athletic programs beginning June 1 with administrative approval. Indoor facilities such as weight rooms or gyms can be used starting June 13. The reentry plan guidelines still will apply, with groups limited to 15 people or fewer.
Members of the Bismarck Education Association, an organization representing more than 800 educators within the Bismarck Public School District, were not involved in the plan's creation and have "some concerns with general ambiguity of the plan," President Lori Furaus said.
"We have a lot of questions about what reentry looks like across grade levels (including early elementary) and how it will impact students and teachers," Furaus wrote in an email to the Tribune.
She did not elaborate on educators' concerns when asked, but said it was a "responsible decision" to continue distance education for summer school.
"I look forward to continuing conversations with BPS administration and other stakeholders as we begin to look forward to what the 2020-2021 school year looks like," Furaus wrote.
Gov. Doug Burgum about two weeks ago signed an executive order allowing school buildings in the state to be used for summer programming. He called it "a soft opening of school facilities" in preparation for the return of in-school classes in the fall.
Schools in the summer are used for everything from summer school classes to Head Start to child care, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. Schools will be required to follow various guidelines, including the 15-person limit on group sizes, she said.
Bismarck Public School administrators used guidelines from Baesler's office when creating the plan, district spokeswoman Renae Hoffman Walker said.
Virtual-only classes and activities present the “lowest risk” of spreading COVID-19, according to guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan announced by Bismarck Public Schools falls under the CDC’s “more risk” category, which lists small group in-person classes and activities, social distancing and separation of student groups as guidelines.
The “highest risk” category doesn’t include any mitigating guidelines and resembles how schools operated prior to the pandemic.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
