Bismarck Public Schools to transition middle schools, high schools to in-person learning

Bismarck Public Schools will bring its secondary students back to school full time in January. A decision in Mandan will come early next week.

In Bismarck, grades 6-8 will begin full-time face-to-face learning on Jan. 11, and high school students will go face-to-face starting Jan. 19.

Both return dates could be impacted by "substantial changes in our staffing, dashboard data, and the overall impact of COVID on our community," according to a statement from the school district.

All secondary students are currently in a hybrid learning model, in which they spend part of the week in the classroom and the rest learning online. BPS elementary students returned to full-time in-person learning Sept. 29.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the district was "pretty excited" about transitioning all students back into the classroom full time. He said the staggered dates for the middle school and high school return is to follow safety protocols as well as to allow the district to see how well middle schools return to face-to-face learning before high schools make the switch.

"We want to have the fewest number of transitions possible," Hornbacher told the Tribune.