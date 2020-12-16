Bismarck Public Schools to transition middle schools, high schools to in-person learning

Bismarck Public Schools will bring its secondary students back to school full time in January. A decision in Mandan will come early next week.
In Bismarck, grades 6-8 will begin full-time face-to-face learning on Jan. 11, and high school students will go face-to-face starting Jan. 19.
Both return dates could be impacted by "substantial changes in our staffing, dashboard data, and the overall impact of COVID on our community," according to a statement from the school district.
All secondary students are currently in a hybrid learning model, in which they spend part of the week in the classroom and the rest learning online. BPS elementary students returned to full-time in-person learning Sept. 29.
Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said the district was "pretty excited" about transitioning all students back into the classroom full time. He said the staggered dates for the middle school and high school return is to follow safety protocols as well as to allow the district to see how well middle schools return to face-to-face learning before high schools make the switch.
"We want to have the fewest number of transitions possible," Hornbacher told the Tribune.
Bismarck Education Association President Lori Furaus said teachers "have varying perspectives on a full return." She said many were relieved that district officials did not decide to return to full-time classroom instruction on Jan. 4, when students and staff come back after their holiday break.
"Bismarck Education Association leadership expressed several concerns with this date including very limited time for staff to pivot and prepare," Furaus said in a statement to the Tribune. "With mental health concerns on the rise among school staff, it was worrisome to know that many teachers would be spending part of their holiday time preparing for students to return in full."
An earlier date also would have left less time to gather post-holiday COVID-19 data that could affect decision-making, Furaus said.
The association represents more than 800 educators in the school district.
"Ultimately, teachers desire a sense of normality just as much as their students do. We just ask for the safest and most responsible approach as we continue to climb towards that common goal," Furaus said.
The decision to bring secondary students back was based on COVID-19 data from the county and the district. Positive cases in Bismarck schools have dropped significantly in recent weeks, mirroring a sharp decline in the region and the state.
As of Sunday, there were only three positive cases in staff and 29 in students, according to the Bismarck Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard. That compares with 42 staff and 66 students a month ago.
Gov. Doug Burgum in late November approved a mask mandate and business capacity restrictions that state officials and many health experts credit for lowering cases, though opponents of the measures view them as an infringement on personal freedom.
Masks will continue to be required in Bismarck schools.
Mandan Public Schools spokeswoman Jessica Petrick said the school board will decide whether to transition secondary students to full-time in-person learning at its meeting Monday.
