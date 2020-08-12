Bismarck Public Schools to start year with part-time distance learning

Bismarck Public Schools will reopen in a hybrid instructional model on Aug. 31 rather than have in-person learning the entire school week.
The Bismarck School Board on Wednesday voted to start the school year in the hybrid learning model for the entire district based on a recommendation from Superintendent Jason Hornbacher. The model falls under the yellow phase in the district's reentry plan.
Under that medium-risk phase, schools will be at 50% capacity. Students will be grouped by last name and receive face-to-face instruction approximately two days per week and online instruction the rest of the week.
Board President Karl Lembke and members Dan Eastgate and Matt Sagsveen voted for opening in the yellow phase. Donnell Preskey Hushka and Jon Lee did not. Lee and Hushka preferred having middle and high school students start the year in the yellow phase and elementary students start in the green phase, which is the lowest-risk phase and has full-time in-person instruction.
Hornbacher said that with Burleigh County's current COVID-19 numbers, in-person instruction would not be feasible for very long if schools were to start in the green phase. The Bismarck-Mandan region has developed into a coronavirus hot spot in recent weeks, with Burleigh and Morton counties leading the state in active cases of COVID-19.
"If we open face-to-face, my experience from the past two months, the past two weeks and today leads me to believe buildings will not sustain the face-to-face model very long," Hornbacher said.
Several board members agreed that there is no perfect solution to get children back in school.
"This is a pretty no-win situation, and we have to do something," Lembke said.
The board ended its meeting by urging the public to practice disease prevention measures so children can return to school full-time.
The board also approved the decision-making guideline section in the district's restart plan. A district COVID team made up of district staff and members of the community will operate in an advisory capacity to the superintendent, who has the authority to change instructional levels by building or building cluster. The school board has the sole authority to make districtwide changes to the instructional level.
There are five instructional levels outlined in the district's restart plan. Level one is all-distance learning with no face-to-face instruction, levels two and three involve hybrid learning models, level four is face-to-face instruction with restrictions and level five is face-to-face instruction with no restrictions. The levels correspond with North Dakota's color-coded risk levels of red, orange, yellow, green and blue. The state is at green, trending toward yellow.
The COVID team will examine several factors when making recommendations about instructional levels. It will consider Burleigh County's death, hospitalization and positivity rates, the number of staff on leave, the number of substitutes available, the state's risk level and the prevalence of COVID-19 within the district, and then recommend an instructional level to the superintendent. The COVID team will meet every Tuesday.
Bismarck Public Schools announced Tuesday that masks will be mandatory for anyone on district property and at district events if social distancing cannot take place. The district also announced attendance restrictions on Wednesday for athletic activities.
Tickets for athletic events will be distributed through vouchers. Players listed on team rosters will receive vouchers to give out. Those vouchers allow spectators to buy tickets at events. The amount of spectators allowed at a game will be determined by North Dakota's Smart Restart guidelines. No athletic season passes will be distributed this year, and employees cannot use their ID badges to get into an event.
For nonticketed events, such as golf, cross country and any middle school activities, the district is limiting spectators to two per athlete. Spectators are being asked to social distance and to leave when their athlete's event is finished.
Some events may not allow any spectators due to limited seating, small venue size or Smart Restart guidelines. The district is installing livestream cameras in high school gymnasiums, the MDU Resources Community Bowl and the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field at the Sanford Sports Complex. Games and events will be livestreamed when possible on the WDA conference website or on local school district websites.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
