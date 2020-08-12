Bismarck Public Schools to start year with part-time distance learning

The COVID team will examine several factors when making recommendations about instructional levels. It will consider Burleigh County's death, hospitalization and positivity rates, the number of staff on leave, the number of substitutes available, the state's risk level and the prevalence of COVID-19 within the district, and then recommend an instructional level to the superintendent. The COVID team will meet every Tuesday.

Bismarck Public Schools announced Tuesday that masks will be mandatory for anyone on district property and at district events if social distancing cannot take place. The district also announced attendance restrictions on Wednesday for athletic activities.

Tickets for athletic events will be distributed through vouchers. Players listed on team rosters will receive vouchers to give out. Those vouchers allow spectators to buy tickets at events. The amount of spectators allowed at a game will be determined by North Dakota's Smart Restart guidelines. No athletic season passes will be distributed this year, and employees cannot use their ID badges to get into an event.

For nonticketed events, such as golf, cross country and any middle school activities, the district is limiting spectators to two per athlete. Spectators are being asked to social distance and to leave when their athlete's event is finished.

Some events may not allow any spectators due to limited seating, small venue size or Smart Restart guidelines. The district is installing livestream cameras in high school gymnasiums, the MDU Resources Community Bowl and the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field at the Sanford Sports Complex. Games and events will be livestreamed when possible on the WDA conference website or on local school district websites.

