Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher to retire

The head of the largest school district in North Dakota plans to retire at the end of the academic year.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher on Wednesday announced he will retire effective June 30, 2023, after more than 30 years with the district. He told staff in a statement that he was disclosing his plans now to ensure the school board had sufficient time to find a successor.

"BPS will always be home to me and has provided me every opportunity to learn and grow as a student and educator. I will miss working with, laughing with, and learning with all of you!" he said. "The collective work BPS has accomplished over the past four years is only surpassed by the incredible relationships we have forged with each other, this community and most importantly the relationships we have with students and parents that call BPS home."

Hornbacher said he plans to focus on family. He and his wife, Amy, have two grown children.

"I enter this next phase of my life with a deep commitment to being the best husband, father, grandfather, son and brother possible," Hornbacher said.

Bismarck Public Schools has an enrollment of 13,678 students in grades K-12.

Hornbacher, 56, is a 1984 graduate of Bismarck High. He attended Bismarck State College and graduated from the University of North Dakota. He has a bachelor’s degree in education, and a master’s degree and doctorate in educational leadership. He's a military veteran who served in Desert Storm.

He started his education career in Bismarck as an instructional aide at Saxvik Elementary School in 1989, then taught fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades at Saxvik and Wachter Middle School. He also served as a middle school assistant principal and athletic director at Jamestown Middle School for several years.

He returned to Bismarck in 2000 as principal of Will-Moore Elementary. He also was principal at Centennial, Riverside and Moses elementaries. He has served as president and federal relations coordinator for the North Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals, as well as being an educational consultant and an instructor for the University of Mary.