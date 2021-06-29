Bismarck Public Schools seeks feedback on reentry plan

Thursday is the deadline for people to comment on Bismarck Public Schools' reentry plan for the upcoming school year.

The plan is required for the school district to receive federal coronavirus relief funds. The draft is available at bit.ly/2UFwrd1. It covers instructional models, health and safety protocols, and other measures that could be impacted by COVID-19.

The district will have to update the document every six months through September 2024 to be eligible for the funds, spokesman Steve Koontz said. There will be opportunities for community input.

The district is also looking for feedback on how it should spend the relief funds. Those interested can fill out the form at bit.ly/3y2wP3R.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0