Bismarck Public Schools is moving its administration from Hughes Education Center in an effort to save costs and expand Career and Technical Education.

The district's administration offices will be relocated to the Central Administration Building at 128 Soo Line Drive starting Thursday. Hughes will be closed Wednesday to provide time for 63 staff members to move. Moving expenses are minimal as most furniture in the new building was included with the purchase.

The 40,000-square-foot Central Administration Building is roughly half the size of Hughes and cost the district about $2.5 million to buy, according to Business and Operations Manager Darin Scherr. The property was previously owned by KLJ's property division and was rented out to anyone needing space. The School Board purchased the building through the district's building fund -- no CTE grant money was used.

Bismarck Public Schools in April 2022 was awarded $5.4 million through the Career and Technical Education Capital Projects Fund created by the Legislature in 2021. The money was to be used in part to repurpose space at Hughes Education Center at 806 N. Washington St. Work will commence on the Health Sciences portion of the building and be ready for students in the fall.

The transition will allow Hughes to primarily offer expanded CTE opportunities to middle school students; the center also will offer health science classes to middle school and high school students.

Scherr said the move means the district will not have to build a middle school with CTE facilities in the future.

“The cost of the new building and move is fractions of a dollar of what a new middle school would cost,” he said.

Hughes will continue to house some BPS services, such as Child Nutrition and the Library Media Center.