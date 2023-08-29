Enrollment in Bismarck Public Schools is setting records.

There were 13,732 students in grades K-12 on the first day of classes Aug. 24, a record for North Dakota's largest school district and the highest ever recorded in the state, according to BPS. The previous day-one record was 13,678 students, set by Bismarck last year, according to BPS spokesman Steve Koontz.

The district also had 369 students in Bismarck Early Childhood Education pre-K classrooms on the first day this fall.

“The population growth in BPS is a reflection of a strong and growing community along with a first-class educational system," Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht said in a statement Tuesday.

The enrollment figure might rise, as some students were still in the process of registering the first day, but "day one is a good benchmark for overall growth and enrollment," Koontz said.

Official fall enrollments for public schools in North Dakota come a few weeks into the school year, normally on Sept. 10. This year it will be on Sept. 11 because Sept. 10 is a Sunday, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

BPS has 500 classrooms across 18 grade schools, three middle schools, three senior high schools, an alternative high school, a Career Academy and Technical Center, an Adult Learning Center and an Early Childhood Education Program.

The first day of school also marked the return of students to Hughes Educational Center, which previously served as a middle school and most recently was the district’s central office. Hughes now offers Career and Technical Education programming. Central administrative offices have moved to 128 Soo Line Drive.

The school year runs through May 23, 2024. More information is at https://www.bismarckschools.org/.

Mandan enrollment

Mandan Public Schools reported pre-K-12 enrollment of 4,419 students the first day of classes Aug. 23, up 41 students from 2022.

The district has a high school, middle school and seven elementary schools, including the new Lakewood Elementary, which opened this fall at 2601 38th Ave. SE.

Construction on a new Mandan High School continues. It's scheduled to open next fall.

The school year runs through May 24, 2024. More information is at https://www.mandan.k12.nd.us/en-US.