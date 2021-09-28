 Skip to main content
Bismarck Public Schools approves 2021-22 budget
Bismarck Public Schools approves 2021-22 budget

052920-nws-bismarck-public-schools

Bismarck Public Schools administrative offices at the Hughes Education Center.

 Mike McCleary

The Bismarck School Board unanimously approved the district's 2021-22 budget Monday.

The mill levy stayed flat for the third year in a row at 107.19 mills, meaning that a resident's property taxes for schools will increase only if his or her home value increases. The district estimates a 3% increase in taxable valuation, which is about $16 million higher than the previous year.

No one spoke at a Sept. 13 public hearing for the budget.

The district's general fund budget, which funds things such as salaries and supplies, is about $221 million, up from the $196 million budgeted for last year.

The district also budgeted to spend and receive about $31 million in federal COVID-19 aid.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

