Bismarck parent asks school board to address harassment of LGBTQ students

The mother of a Bismarck Public Schools student asked the school board Monday to address what she said is harassment that LGBTQ students are facing in schools.

Brandi Hardy told the board about a video from the social media app TikTok of an apple being thrown at a table of LGBTQ middle school students. She told the Tribune that her transgender child was at the table. After the students had been disciplined for throwing objects, they continued to harass LGBTQ students with homophobic statements, Hardy said.

"I will say, as a mom, it feels very shameful that our Bismarck Public School system, who claim to empower every learner to thrive, continue to avoid making real change on these issues relating to LGBTQ youth," Hardy said.

The incident was reported to the school administration and the school resource officer, Hardy said. She did not name the school.

She said harassment of LGBTQ students is an ongoing issue that the school board should address. Hardy, who attended the meeting with her wife, said her 10-year-old had been told her mothers were going to hell for being lesbians.