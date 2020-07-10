Bismarck native named to North Dakota State Board of Higher Education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday named Bismarck native and Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. to North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education.

Wetch will serve a four-year term, effective July 1. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate in the 2021 Legislature, which convenes Jan. 5. Wetch succeeds Don Morton, who served a maximum eight years on the board, during which he chaired the panel of eight voting and two nonvoting members.

“Joseph Wetch’s broad experience, collaborative approach and deep knowledge of education law and policy will help the state Board of Higher Education guide our 11 public colleges and universities through the unstoppable forces of technology, economics, demographics and culture to ensure the best outcomes for students,” Burgum said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate his passion for higher education in North Dakota, and we’re grateful for all of the qualified candidates who shared their inspiring commitment to students throughout the nomination and selection process.”

Since 2001, Wetch has been vice president and a shareholder at Serkland Law Firm, with his practice focused on civil trial matters such as aviation law and commercial law. He served in the U.S. Army from 1987-95 in Colorado and Germany, as a sergeant and a licensed practical nurse.