Bismarck mother from Haiti fulfills dream of earning degree

Becky Meidinger, who taught Ngatia, said she told her class a story one day of how her own mother went back to school. Meidinger didn't remember the volleyball games her mom missed, but she did remember seeing her cross the graduation stage. Meidinger told the Tribune that Ngatia approached her afterward and told her that she had needed to hear that story.

Ngatia told the Tribune, "It reaffirmed to me that what I was doing was the right thing for me, and I wasn't being selfish. You don't have to have that cookie cutter college life, and no matter what age you are, you can still do something that inspires you."

She credits her professors with supporting her throughout the process.

"I saw myself gradually and slowly getting that confident to be able to do one more semester, and one more semester," she said.

Ngatia's three boys -- ages 8, 11 and 14 -- were at her graduation, and she said her oldest son told her that he was proud of her.

"I had tears in my eyes watching how proud they were," she said. "And my youngest wanted to wear my hat. ... It brought a lot of joy to my heart."