Bismarck-Mandan districts using COVID-19 aid to improve schools

School districts in Burleigh and Morton counties have received millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid over the last year.
Districts have been tasked by the federal government with using the money for lasting changes, and local districts have considered improvements to buildings, among other projects.
Mandan Public Schools is using its $11.4 million in aid -- about $3,043 per student -- on two new structures.
The district is using almost all of the money to offset property tax increases that come with constructing a new building for the high school and an additional elementary school. The district will use $9.6 million in aid to reduce the burden on taxpayers for the buildings.
A record number of voters in April approved an $84 million bond to pay for the schools. The district needed 60% voter approval and received 78%. The bond will increase property taxes by about $100 for every $100,000 in property value after the federal aid is accounted for.
The schools are still in the design phase. Superintendent Mike Bitz said construction is scheduled for next spring.
Bismarck Public Schools received about $33.3 million in COVID-19 aid, which amounts to $2,438 per student.
The district has not decided how to spend a large portion of the money. The district sent out a survey to parents to gather feedback on what projects they'd like to see the funds be used for. Options include expanding Legacy High School, expanding career and technical education for middle school and high school students, addressing the needs of several elementary schools and building a new sheet of ice for hockey.
Other school districts in Burleigh and Morton counties also received coronavirus aid, in varying amounts:
- Flasher: $697,702
- New Salem-Almont: $660,814
- Hebron: $565,983
- Glen Ullin: $558,469
- Apple Creek: $71,000
- Little Heart: $71,000
- Manning: $71,000
- Menoken: $71,000
- Naughton: $71,000
- Sweet Briar: $71,000
- Sterling: $65,000
- Wing: $16,689
