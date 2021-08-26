Bismarck-Mandan districts using COVID-19 aid to improve schools

School districts in Burleigh and Morton counties have received millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid over the last year.

Districts have been tasked by the federal government with using the money for lasting changes, and local districts have considered improvements to buildings, among other projects.

Mandan Public Schools is using its $11.4 million in aid -- about $3,043 per student -- on two new structures.

The district is using almost all of the money to offset property tax increases that come with constructing a new building for the high school and an additional elementary school. The district will use $9.6 million in aid to reduce the burden on taxpayers for the buildings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A record number of voters in April approved an $84 million bond to pay for the schools. The district needed 60% voter approval and received 78%. The bond will increase property taxes by about $100 for every $100,000 in property value after the federal aid is accounted for.

The schools are still in the design phase. Superintendent Mike Bitz said construction is scheduled for next spring.

Bismarck Public Schools received about $33.3 million in COVID-19 aid, which amounts to $2,438 per student.