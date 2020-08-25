 Skip to main content
Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC honors teachers

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC's Excellence in Business and Education Committee has named its Secondary Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year in Bismarck and Mandan.

John Gieser is an art teacher in Mandan. Karri Landeis is an English teacher at Bismarck Century. 

The chamber's Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award is an annual program in its 33rd year that encourages community members to nominate a teacher who has positively affected their life, or the lives of others, to receive the Crystal Apple. There are three categories -- elementary, secondary and post-secondary education.

