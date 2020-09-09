Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC honors teachers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC's Excellence in Business and Education Committee has named its Primary Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year in Bismarck and Mandan, along with its post-secondary award winner.

Lyndsey Hoffer is a third grade teacher and assistant principle at Centennial Elementary in Bismarck. Renae Laframboise is a first grade teacher at Fort Lincoln Elementary in Mandan.

Bismarck State College Associate Professor of Music Dawn Hagerott was named the 2020 Outstanding Teacher of the Year for Higher Education.

The chamber's Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award is an annual program in its 33rd year that encourages community members to nominate a teacher who has positively affected their life, or the lives of others, to receive the Crystal Apple. There are three categories -- elementary, secondary and post-secondary education.

